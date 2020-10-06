TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum of Industrial Solutions in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. We believe solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives are likely to remain key catalysts. Further, improving Transportation segment remains a tailwind for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, slowdown in the global auto-production is a headwind. Also, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are overhangs.”

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. 63,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,779. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

