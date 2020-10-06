TD Securities Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $62.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASGTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

ASGTF opened at $39.54 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73.

