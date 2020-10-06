Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$71.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$71.00 target price from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 459,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.2069638 earnings per share for the current year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

