Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given a C$65.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$65.00 price target by equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore set a C$75.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.00.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 459,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.89. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.2069638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

