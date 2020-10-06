Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWODF shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

