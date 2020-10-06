Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

TMHC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 35,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 897,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $12,560,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

