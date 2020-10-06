Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.95.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.08 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

