Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

TLC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Taiwan Liposome has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 129.25% and a negative net margin of 1,514.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

