TaaS (TAAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.24 or 0.04851075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032472 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

