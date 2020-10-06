Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.37 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.75.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
About Synthetic Biologics
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
