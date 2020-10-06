SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.42

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.42 and last traded at $153.31, with a volume of 12911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.
The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95.
In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,363. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 479,610 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
