SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.42

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.42 and last traded at $153.31, with a volume of 12911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,363. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 479,610 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.