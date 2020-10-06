SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. Commerzbank upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. SWISS RE LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.