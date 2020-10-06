Super Zero (SERO) Price Hits $0.0928 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00082774 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000312 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021261 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008209 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.