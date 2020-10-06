SunContract Tops 24 Hour Volume of $325,074.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. SunContract has a market cap of $2.92 million and $325,074.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.38 or 0.04850207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032323 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SunContract

SunContract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.