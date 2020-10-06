Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS SUMGF opened at $3.01 on Friday. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

