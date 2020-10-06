Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $310,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

