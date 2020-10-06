SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 284766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.