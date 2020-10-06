Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $214.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.93. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

