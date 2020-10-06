STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

