STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.49.

STM opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,664 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

