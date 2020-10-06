Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after buying an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 584.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 277,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Steven Madden by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.