Steris’ (STE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Steris (NYSE:STE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.
Shares of STE stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Steris Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
