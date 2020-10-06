Steris’ (STE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Steris (NYSE:STE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of STE stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

