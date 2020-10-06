Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$16.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.20. 76,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,716. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.