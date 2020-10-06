Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $39,954.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.02101815 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00556656 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,805,315 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

