StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

SRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SRT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. StarTek has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in StarTek by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in StarTek by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

