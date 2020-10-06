Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Starbucks by 233.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.02. 820,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,465. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

