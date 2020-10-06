Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.29

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 577859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 million and a PE ratio of -35.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00.

About Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

