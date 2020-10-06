Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $2,696.58 and approximately $215.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 201,974.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00296743 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00398442 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013256 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007509 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.