StableUSD Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00008552 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $494,937.17 and $42.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.01532609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00160136 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

