SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SSEZY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. SSE has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

