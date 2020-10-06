Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $208.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak momentum across seller ecosystem owing to COVID-19 led shelter-in-place restrictions is a major concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.89. 275,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,123,918. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.98 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Square by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Square by 1,665.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

