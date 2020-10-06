Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.59.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $194.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.87. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,101,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Splunk by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

