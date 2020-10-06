Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

SRC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 8,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,133. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,428 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after purchasing an additional 926,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

