Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 247 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 247 ($3.23).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.78) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.