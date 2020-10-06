Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Announces GBX 33.50 Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SPX stock opened at £109.85 ($143.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,769.45. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,220 ($94.34) and a 52 week high of £112.60 ($147.13).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,960 ($104.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($130.67) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,617.14 ($112.60).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

