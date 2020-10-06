Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $28.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of SNMSF stock remained flat at $$21.80 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

