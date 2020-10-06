Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000878 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028202 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.83 or 0.01275898 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

