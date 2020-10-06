SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,078 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,221. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

