SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

SLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. 3,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,562. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

