SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF accounts for 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 54.62% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Shares of ZGBR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $53.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

