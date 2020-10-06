SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF makes up 2.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $429,000.

Get SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ZHOK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZHOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.