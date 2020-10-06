SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF accounts for 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 11.96% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 163,350.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZCAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $64.23.

