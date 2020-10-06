SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.54% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,268. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

