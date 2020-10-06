SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.00. 951,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,361,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

