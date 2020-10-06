SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1,543.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.39% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $50,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 145.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,804,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,368,000 after purchasing an additional 219,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 114,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

