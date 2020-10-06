Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.07

Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 65000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property, including 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

