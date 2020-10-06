Sparkpoint Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $201,613.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $5.91 million and $201,613.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00261326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.01525199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00156971 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,782,879,452 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

