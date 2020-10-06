Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.93

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (CVE:SA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 13750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and a PE ratio of 930.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Southern Arc Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

