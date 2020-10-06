South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

SPFI stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $231.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.45.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

