SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised SOLVAY S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Monday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176. SOLVAY S A/S has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

